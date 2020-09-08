1/2
Brigitte KNAUER
After a long and vibrant life, Brigitte passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Harry Knauer (2008). Loving Mutti of Christine (Kevin) Beatty and Martin (Brenda) Knauer. Caring Oma of Geoffrey, Daniel (Kim) and Michael. Predeceased by her sister Magdalene Wiebe and her parents Jacob and Margarete Wiebe. Brigitte was a long time and active member of Club Heidelberg. She loved working in her garden, camping and travel. Brigitte was also an avid writer and an excellent cook and baker, to which her family and friends can attest! A private family service will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church with an interment at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MORGAN FUNERAL HOME, 415 Regent Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make memorial donations to the Trinity Lutheran Memorial Garden, Walker Family Cancer Centre or Canadian Diabetes Association. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 8, 2020.
