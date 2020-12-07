Passed away at Heidehof Long Term Care, St. Catharines on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her husband Steve (2005), and her sons Tomek, and Robert. Survived by sons Woitek (Maria), Darek, daughter Iwona, grandchildren Marta, Daniel, and many other family members in Poland. Visitation will take place at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara Street, St. Catharines on Wednesday, December 9, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayers will be celebrated in the Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery, St. Catharines. Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.ca