Peacefully at Haldimand War Memorial Hospital, Dunnville on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Bruce Duncan, husband of the late Ann (nee VanDorp), in his 75th year. Loving father of Stacey (Rachel Haymes), Stephanie (Rob) Daigle and Darren Duncan. Grandfather of Austin Duncan and Cheyanne Daigle and great-grandfather of Avery Skye Gannon. Brother of John (Grace), Donald (Alice Goit), Leslie, Marilyn Walters and Margaret Page. Sadly missed by his dog, Penny. Friends are invited to call at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. The funeral service for Bruce will be held at graveside at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Smith Road, Wainfleet at 2:30 p.m. (The funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 2 p.m.) Those wishing to attend the visitation or the service must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling 905-774-7277. The graveside service will be livestreamed on the Ballard Minor Funeral Home Facebook Page at 2:30 p.m. If desired, donations to St. Joseph's Health Foundation or World Vision Canada would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca