It is with heavy hearts that we regret to announce the sudden passing of Bruce, on Friday, August 21, 2020 in his 69th year. Beloved husband and best friend to Sheryl Macdonald for 2 years. Cherished father to Matt (Crystal) Cowan and Carol Cowan. Step-father to Alison (Ted) Salhani, Scott (Alanna) Macdonald and Nicola Macdonald (Aaron Gerhardt). Special Grandpa and 'Brucer' to Tyler, Michael and Olivia Cowan, Zachary, Leah and Lucas Salhani, Leo, Archie and Aggie Macdonald and Arlo Gerhardt. Bruce will be sadly missed by his siblings Carson (Brian) Shulist and Glen (Joanne) Cowan, his brother-in-law Gregory Hoch and sister-in-law Gail Hoch. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents Tom and Lavina Cowan. Bruce worked at Lafarge for many years before enjoying his retirement, boating and fishing in Florida and on Rice Lake. Spending time with his grandchildren was his other joy. In keeping with Bruce's wishes cremation has taken place. His family will receive relatives and friends at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (2000 Merrittville Hwy at the corner of Hwy 20) 905-892-1699 on Thursday, August 27 starting at 12:30 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Due to Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. Memorial donations to the Niagara Falls Humane Society (where he was manager) will be appreciated by his family. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca