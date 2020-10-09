Suddenly passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 50 years. Beloved husband and best friend for 31 years of Paula (nee Dahr). Loving son of Lynn and the late Harold (Toby) Partridge. Dear brother of Kari Litle (Paul Wright) and uncle of Tyler Litle. Brother in law of Geoff Litle. Bruce will be sadly missed by his cherished fur-babies Owen and Brody. Bruce was an avid sportsman who enjoyed a great game of hockey, golf and baseball. He was employed in the shipping industry for over 30 years, most recently working with Algoma Central Corp. As per Bruce's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. at the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church St. St. Catharines (905-684-6346). In keeping within Covid guidelines, all visitors to the funeral home must wear a mask or face-shield, check in at the entrance, and maintain social distancing during their visit. There may be a small delay so we can maintain safe and adequate numbers in the visiting room. If desired, memorial donations made to the Lincoln County Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
