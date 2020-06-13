Bruce, of Vineland, Ontario, passed away on June 11, 2020 at 70 years young. He is remembered by his wife of 44 years, Luci, his nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, brother-in-law, Sig, and sister-in-law, Linda. Bruce is predeceased by his brothers Paul and Kent. Bruce was forever a kid at heart. He had many passions in his love for life, some of which included motorcycles, fast cars, and rockets. His love for rockets would help create memories such as our family visits to his sister-in-law's home by Lake St. George, where he would go to the end of the dock and set them off (while everyone ducked and ran for cover!), earning him the nickname "rocket man". He was an avid follower of Elon Musk and the recent SpaceX's launch. Bruce loved lobster, being noted as once eating a 6 pound one all to himself at a family gathering. If it wasn't lobster, he also enjoyed cashews which became a frequent stocking stuffer for him. Bruce loved to travel, visiting Italy, Australia and Florida many times. He spent many years working at the wood treatment plant, Trent Timber Treating. He had a great sense of humour and would occasionally moon his friends to try and crack them up! Bruce loved life and went through it always smiling, he will be missed by all who knew him. Only shooting stars break the mould. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Niagara and the Walker Family Cancer Centre for their care and compassion while Bruce was there. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services, (905 354 2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. For those who wish, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be shared on Bruce's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 13, 2020.