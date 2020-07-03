1/1
Bruce James KENNEDY
Bruce James 62, died at his home in Port Colborne on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Predeceased by his parents, Leroy James (Jim) Kennedy (1979) and Merle Genevieve Kennedy (2006), he is survived by his five siblings, Joy Kennedy, Timothy Kennedy (Leslie), Margaret Opatovsky (Albert d.), Deborah Clark (Greg), Lorraine Mooney (Bill), his 12 nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and nephews. Bruce was a kind and gentle soul and will be dearly missed by all of his family and many dear friends. Due to current Government COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (To view service, click Funeral Webcast tab on Bruce's tribute page) BY MANDATE OF THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHORITY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK AND MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCING. Interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery at which time others may attend (up to a maximum of 50 people as regulated by the Provincial Government Covid-19 guidelines). If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Ducks Unlimited Canada, French River Stewardship Council or St. James and St. Brendan Anglican Church. Online guest register, condolences and funeral webcast are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 3, 2020.
