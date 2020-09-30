It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Bruce Wolfe on September 29, 2020 at the age of 81 years old. Beloved husband of Frances, loving father to Gary (Andrea), James (Chris) and Judy (Steve Jonas), and Papa to David, Casey, Carter, Preston and Spencer. Bruce was predeceased by his brothers Carl Wolfe and Edward Winger. Bruce was an elementary school teacher and principal with the Niagara South Board of Education, both in Port Colborne and Fort Erie. Although retired for many years, he still thought of the many teachers and students who left their mark in his memories. Born and raised in Port Colborne, he enjoyed his lakeside community through his boating, sightseeing in his red convertible, and his daily walks with his best friend Karamel. He was a diehard Detroit Red Wing fan and a favourite memory was being with his sons, surrounded by other Wings fans in Put-in-Bay the night Detroit won the Stanley Cup. Thank you to the many friendly faces at Seasons Welland who made him feel special, as well as the staff of the third floor in the Welland Hospital for their compassionate care during the last week of his life. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's society or the Welland & District Humane Society would be appreciated. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca