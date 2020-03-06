|
At the age of 72, Bruce passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 3rd. He is predeceased by his parents Leo and Irene and two brothers (Bob and Brian). He is survived by brothers David, Grant and Gary. Bruce was a beloved husband of 48 1/2 years to Phyllis, a loving father to David and Tricia (Rob) and affectionately referred to as PopPop by his grandsons, Ben and Will. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews and his sisters and brothers-in-law. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place in the near future.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 6, 2020