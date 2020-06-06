With his wife and sons by his side in his home, Bruce Wayne Smith went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020. Bruce was born on July 22, 1955 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. In 1965, the family relocated to St. Catharines, Ontario. Bruce leaves behind his best friend and wife Rita (BURI), three sons Scott, Steven (Karen), Sean (Jennifer), stepdaughter Amanda Koiter Plain and his adorable grandson Charlie Smith. He is predeceased by his parents Gerald and Pearl (nee Lovett) Smith and his 3 sisters Linda Taylor, Paula Wade and Katherine Wismer. A long time active member of St. Therese of Lisieux Parish. Bruce was involved in the Knights of Columbus. He spent most of his professional career as an on air radio host personality at CKTB, HITS FM and C-HOW Radio. A history buff, Bruce never shied away from a good conversation, whether it was politics, economics or religion. He loved trying out new exotic recipes, traveling with his family, learning about his roots and scuba diving, especially in the Caribbean. Bruce will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, mother in law Carmen Buri, brothers in law, sisters in law and his radio buddies. Bruce's family would like to thank Dr. Shafi and Dr. Lee from the Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton, as well as the doctors and nurses at the Welland General Hospital, St. Elizabeth nurses Tracy and Krystal, Dr. Scher and all the PSWs. Also, a special thank you to Father Michael at St Therese Parish for his support. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family funeral service. To view the service a link will be made available on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Bruce Smith Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or St Therese of Lisieux would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 6, 2020.