1/1
Bruce Stanley STAYZER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in his 86th year. Loving husband of Louise (Davis) for 63 years. Dear dad to Karen McIntee and Janet Zwierschke (Robert). Best friend and father-in-law to Mike McIntee. Papa to Courtney (Ian), Ryan and Halli. Survived by his sister Glenna Miller (the late Ralph) and sister-in-law Carol Stayzer. Predeceased by his parents Basil and Jessie Stayzer, sister Verna Freeman (Ed) and brother Roy. Bruce was employed at Houn Drop Forge for 47 years. He was a lifetime Volunteer Firefighter at Pelham Station #1, a member of the Dufferin Masonic Lodge in Wellandport. Treasurer of the Fonthill Firefighters Association and Pelham Minor Hockey for many years. Bruce was also a faithful member of the Fonthill United Church. Bruce led an active life, if he wasn't playing he was coaching hockey and baseball. He was also scout master for many years in Fonthill. Bruce loved the outdoors fishing, golfing, car racing and his gardens. Later he became the biggest fan and coach of his grandchildren. Special thanks for the visits and excellent care from the palliative care team Colleen, Trina, Joslin and Dr. Dooler. The family will gather for a private graveside service at Fonthill Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date once it is safe to gather again. If so desired donations to Hospice Niagara, Fonthill United Church or a charity of one's choice would be appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James L. Pedlar Funeral Home
1292 Pelham Street
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-5762
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved