Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in his 86th year. Loving husband of Louise (Davis) for 63 years. Dear dad to Karen McIntee and Janet Zwierschke (Robert). Best friend and father-in-law to Mike McIntee. Papa to Courtney (Ian), Ryan and Halli. Survived by his sister Glenna Miller (the late Ralph) and sister-in-law Carol Stayzer. Predeceased by his parents Basil and Jessie Stayzer, sister Verna Freeman (Ed) and brother Roy. Bruce was employed at Houn Drop Forge for 47 years. He was a lifetime Volunteer Firefighter at Pelham Station #1, a member of the Dufferin Masonic Lodge in Wellandport. Treasurer of the Fonthill Firefighters Association and Pelham Minor Hockey for many years. Bruce was also a faithful member of the Fonthill United Church. Bruce led an active life, if he wasn't playing he was coaching hockey and baseball. He was also scout master for many years in Fonthill. Bruce loved the outdoors fishing, golfing, car racing and his gardens. Later he became the biggest fan and coach of his grandchildren. Special thanks for the visits and excellent care from the palliative care team Colleen, Trina, Joslin and Dr. Dooler. The family will gather for a private graveside service at Fonthill Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date once it is safe to gather again. If so desired donations to Hospice Niagara, Fonthill United Church or a charity of one's choice
would be appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca