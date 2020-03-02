Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Tweedie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce William Tweedie


1934 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce William Tweedie Obituary
Bruce passed away peacefully at Hospice Niagara surrounded by loved ones. Bruce was the loving husband to Janet Ann Tweedie (deceased) and is survived by his sons Bruce Tweedie Jr and Craig Tweedie. He is also survived by his daughter Jacqueline Tweedie. Bruce is also survived by nine grandchildren, Kelly, Carly, Koral, Brett, Derek, Andrew, Bradley, Nicole and Michelle. Bruce also had one great-grandchild, Talon. A brother-in-law to Mary and Bob Garrity, as well as an uncle to many nieces and nephews both in Great Britain and in Canada. A private ceremony for Bruce's immediate family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice Niagara.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -