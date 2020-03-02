|
Bruce passed away peacefully at Hospice Niagara surrounded by loved ones. Bruce was the loving husband to Janet Ann Tweedie (deceased) and is survived by his sons Bruce Tweedie Jr and Craig Tweedie. He is also survived by his daughter Jacqueline Tweedie. Bruce is also survived by nine grandchildren, Kelly, Carly, Koral, Brett, Derek, Andrew, Bradley, Nicole and Michelle. Bruce also had one great-grandchild, Talon. A brother-in-law to Mary and Bob Garrity, as well as an uncle to many nieces and nephews both in Great Britain and in Canada. A private ceremony for Bruce's immediate family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hospice Niagara.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 2, 2020