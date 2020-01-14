|
Bruno is fondly REMEMBERED by his family and friends for his generosity, his friendly demeanor, and sense of humour. Bruno made friends everywhere he went. In his younger years Bruno worked construction and was involved in many projects across Ontario including Ryerson University and the Pen Centre. He enjoyed boxing, poker, music and loved to sing and dance. Bruno spent every summer in Lindsay, ON, where he could be seen fishing, boating and going to local auctions and selling his treasures at garage sales. A member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Bruno volunteered every year to sell Remembrance Day poppies at the Welland Ave Walmart location until he was 94. Survived by his loving and dedicated wife Lynn, his daughters Vera, Lola, Gloria and Nina, daughters-in-law Ingeborg, Dianne and son-in-law Randy and four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Bruno was predeceased by his son, Alex and daughter, Larissa. Guests may attend visitation at George Darte Funeral Home 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, Ontario on Wednesday January 14, 2020, 2:00 till 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 till 9:00 p.m.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 14, 2020