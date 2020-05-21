It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear father on Tuesday, May 19th, at the Welland Hospital at the age of 89. Bruno was predeceased by his beloved wife Maria Nazarena(1995). Loving father of Alfonso, Bruno Jr. (Janet) and Loredana Gage (Garry). Dear brother of Mario (Stella) and Biagio (Tereza). Cherished Nonno of Jeremy, Bianca, Charlotte and Emily. He was predeceased by his parents, Alfonso and Francesca Mannella and his sister Sara Purdie. Bruno came to Canada in November of 1950 on a ship that docked in Halifax. He took a train from Halifax to Niagara Falls where he made a living for a short time. He eventually moved to Welland where he worked for most of his life as a steelworker and foreman at Stelco Welland Tubes. His wife Maria joined him in Canada shortly after. They met in their home town of Serra San Bruno, Italy and were married there before honeymooning in Florence and later moving to Canada. Bruno loved to maintain his beautiful landscaped yard and his rock garden. A private family service and celebration of Bruno's life has taken place with a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in memory of Bruno would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences and donations please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 21, 2020.