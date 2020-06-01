Bruno is now rejoicing in the presence of his Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ. In his 75th, year, Bruno left this troubled world and entered his heavenly home on May 29, 2020. Left to carry on is his wife of 52 years, Christine, his children Michelle (Rick) Miller, Jason (Pia) Vottero, Janel (Jim) Pavely, Julie (Glen) Milligan, Amy (David) Kiss. Survived by his sisters Gloria (Angelo) Marino, Doris Dollar, sister-in-law Sharon (Norm) Halberstadt, 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, six nephews and one niece. Predeceased by parents Ada and Luciano, sister Denise Jeffs and baby granddaughter Cynthia. Our deepest gratitude to the nursing staff at the Shaver Hospital for their excellent, kind and compassionate care they gave to Bruno. Special thanks to Melinda in Houskeeping. God bless each of you. Due to present circumstances, a private family service is being held. Memorial donations may be made to Pelham Cares Food Drive. "Come unto me all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest." Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 1, 2020.