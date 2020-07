Passed away suddenly. Survived by her loving son Jacob Brown, parents Patrick & Margaret Burr, sister Kelly Brishke, extended family and many friends. Tracey excelled in her career as a PSW and advocated for those in need. She will be missed by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place and memorial to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate towards Jacob's education so he can continue his studies at Niagara College.



