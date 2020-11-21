Passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by the love of his family in the early hours of Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 62. He is now reunited with his mother Marilyn. Butch was more than just a father to his daughter Brianne Smith (Josh), he was truly her best friend, her rock and her 'person.' He will always remain in the hearts of Laura Clark, or as Butch would call her, 'the love of his life,' as well as her son Tucker. The light of his life was his precious grandson Luca, whom he absolutely adored. Butch will be terribly missed by his father Ted Smith, his siblings Lee (Steve), Cory (LeeAnne), Tami and Jodi (Chad). Lovingly remembered by the Clark family, nieces, nephews and close friends. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to their friends, Butch's neighbours, Dr. Scher and Alex K for their generosity, love, care and support. In lieu of donations and in true 'Butchie Boy Style,' please consider a random act of kindness and remember to take care of each other, especially given these trying times. Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie, entrusted with arrangements. A private family Graveside Service will be held at McAffee Cemetery in Fort Erie. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca