The family of Byrne Smith are devastated at his sudden passing on July 7, 2020 at the age of 44. Loving husband of Christina. Cherished son of Bill and Elly and proud brother to Tyler (Laurel). He will be sadly missed by the members of Christina's family, including her father John Torch, mother Carolyn Forster, brothers Kevin Torch (Laura) and Adam Roch, and especially his niece Meadow Bean, who had a special place in his heart. Byrne was employed as a corrections officer and served his community as a volunteer firefighter with the Town of Fort Erie. If you wish to make a donation in Byrne's memory please consider Camp Bucko, a burn camp for kids. Williams Funeral Services, 722 Ridge Rd. N. Ridgeway entrusted with arrangements. A service to honour Byrne's life will take place on Friday July 17, 2020 at the Crystal Ridge Arena. In keeping with current Covid 19 Regulations, masks are mandatory and attendance limited. If you wish to attend, you must contact the funeral home between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., (905) 894-1161 or by email after hours, info@williamsfuneralservices.ca, to be assigned an arrival time for the 1:00 p.m. Service. Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared at www.williamsfuneralservices.ca