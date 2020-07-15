1/1
Byrne SMITH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Byrne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of Byrne Smith are devastated at his sudden passing on July 7, 2020 at the age of 44. Loving husband of Christina. Cherished son of Bill and Elly and proud brother to Tyler (Laurel). He will be sadly missed by the members of Christina's family, including her father John Torch, mother Carolyn Forster, brothers Kevin Torch (Laura) and Adam Roch, and especially his niece Meadow Bean, who had a special place in his heart. Byrne was employed as a corrections officer and served his community as a volunteer firefighter with the Town of Fort Erie. If you wish to make a donation in Byrne's memory please consider Camp Bucko, a burn camp for kids. Williams Funeral Services, 722 Ridge Rd. N. Ridgeway entrusted with arrangements. A service to honour Byrne's life will take place on Friday July 17, 2020 at the Crystal Ridge Arena. In keeping with current Covid 19 Regulations, masks are mandatory and attendance limited. If you wish to attend, you must contact the funeral home between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., (905) 894-1161 or by email after hours, info@williamsfuneralservices.ca, to be assigned an arrival time for the 1:00 p.m. Service. Online condolences, memories and photos may be shared at www.williamsfuneralservices.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved