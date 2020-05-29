Words cannot express the pain we feel with the sudden passing of our beloved Caden (Caitlin Ann) Davidson. He will be greatly missed and mourned by mom Glenda (nee Cadigan) Davidson, his dad, Craig Davidson and big sister Kyla. Caden also leaves behind Aunt Kim (Mike), Aunt Karen (Mike), cousin Jordan, Uncle Rod and Grandpa George. Caden also had a very large extended family of great aunts, uncles and second cousins across Ontario, and in Newfoundland. Caden will be reunited in heaven with his Nanny (Catherine Ann) and Poppy (William) Cadigan and also Grandma Isabella Davidson. Caden was blessed to have a wide circle of friends and supporters and would do anything for them, time with friends meant the most to Caden. Caden was heavily involved in a variety of sports growing up including soccer, ringette and his real passion, rowing where their crew won gold at the Royal Canadian Henley Regatta. This was one of his proudest moments. Caden truly had a heart of gold and wanted to help all and anyone who needed it. He also loved all creatures great and small which lead to a variety of pets over the years, we know Penny Pug will greatly miss Caden. Caden followed in his parent's footsteps and decided on a career working with people with disabilities, he graduated from Niagara College in 2019, another amazing accomplishment amidst a time of great struggles, we couldn't have been prouder. We know that Caden has touched the lives of many people he has worked with and he loved his work at Community Living but he will be especially missed by his beloved and very special friend Thomas. We are truly grateful to Thomas's family for their support of Caden over the past several years. A private service will take place in the coming days and a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date when everyone that was touched by Caden's life can attend. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a Mental Health Organization/ Crisis Helpline or an LGBTQ+ organization in Caden's honour. We hope you finally find peace now baby in the arms of the Angels. "Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4". Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 29, 2020.