With broken hearts we share the peaceful passing of Callum MacGregor at his home on September 6, 2020 in his 55th year. Cherished son of Margaret and the late Iain (2013). Beloved brother of Debbie and the late Leslie (2016). Amazing uncle to his "one and only" Islay. Callum will be missed by Uncles, Aunts, cousins and the many many friends that he so easily made. May Callum's wit, humour and especially his remembrance of past dates bring smiles to all who knew him! Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his AND Leslie's lives will take place at a later date. Keep the Spirit, be kind and keep your porch light on---it would be all that he would ask for! If desired, donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to SIMPLER TIMES CREMATION CENTRE, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines, ON. On-Line Guest Book - www.simplertimescremationcentre.ca