|
|
Passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home at the young age of 60 on Monday, January 27, 2020. Loving father to Tanya (Josh), Dustin (Jamie) and Cody (Justine). Proud grandpa to Dawson, Ty, Corben, Kora-Lee and Kyler. Devoted brother of Leeann, Scott (Sandy), Shelley and Lisa (Lenny). Cam will be fondly cherished by Brenda Jenckes. Much loved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dear stepson to Roger Cattoir. Cam will also be missed by many friends. Predeceased by his parents, Joe and Gloria. Cam recently retired from Canada Post after over 40 years of service. He enjoyed fishing at the family cottage, and spending time with his family and friends. Cam was selfless, always putting others before himself. He was a humble man that enjoyed a simple life, visiting with his friends regularly at the local watering hole. Everyone that came into contact with Cam was made to feel special. He will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. The Jenckes family would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Thursday, January 30 from 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service for Cam will take place on Friday, January 31 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home ceremony room. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 29, 2020