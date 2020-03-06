|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Camille on March 1, 2020. Cherished husband of Bonnie Duquette for 40 years. Loving father of Dennis Gilbert (Sherry), Rachel Leslie (Ken) and Danny Gilbert (Michelle). Dear step-father to Judy Lacharity (Mike), John Duquette (Annie) and Nancy Rowe (Jason). Adored grandfather of Dustin, Shannon and Bryan Gilbert, Adam Leslie, Kristen Mastroianni, Kyle Fleming, Lexi Woods, Matthew and Hollie Middlebrook, Nicole Badder, Mathew Heim, John Duquette, Logan, Hailey and Brody Rowe. Great-grandfather to Aleah Middlebrook, Mason Gilbert, Emma Mastroianni, Harlie Saieva, Austyn Badder and Michael Day-Fleming. Dear brother of Rolly (Linda), Jerry (Francine), Marie Poulin (Germain), Monique Vachon, Robert, Roger (Terry) and sister-in-law Rosalind. Predeceased by his parents Hormidas and Alfreda Gilbert and his siblings John (Linda), Lucien (Cecile), Henry and brother in law Jean Yves. Uncle Camille will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his dog, Ginger, who he adored. Camille was retired from truck driving after many years and was a founding member of the Rose City Snow Seekers Snowmobile Club. He loved dirt track racing, Nascar and wrestling. In honouring Camille's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 4-7 p.m. at The Royal Canadian Legion, 383 Morningstar Ave., Welland. Memorial donations to the Humane Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 6, 2020