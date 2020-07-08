Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Sunday July 5, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife to Domenico Marzano (2013). Dearly loved mother of Frank Marzano, Maria (John) Bilotta, Penny (Peter) Aiello and Teresa (Ugo) Nadile. Cherished Nonna of Frank Bilotta, Domenico (Daniela) Bilotta, Antonio Nadile, Matteo Nadile and Dante Nadile and great-grandmother of Milana Bilotta. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings; Luigi Candeloro, Salvatore Candeloro, Quinto Candeloro and Rosina Costa. A private family Funeral Service, followed by the Rite of Commital at Fairview Mausoleum has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. In memory of Mrs. Marzano, donations to St. Ann's Church would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com