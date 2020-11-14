It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Earl McKnight. Loving husband and best friend of Sandy for over 31 years. Loving father of Tami (the late George) Kropf and Kelli (the late Jim) Driscoll. Grandfather of Amy (Darryl) McGraw and Corey Gale. Proud Great-Grandfather of Josh, Jacob and Alanna McGraw. Survived by; brother David (the late Mary), sister Isabel (Gerry) Park and sister-in-law Cathy (Bill Broughton) O'Connor. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and life long friends. Predeceased by his sister Irene (the late Ken) Byers. Earl was a Captain with Canada Steamship Lines for 30 years and then became a pilot for Great Lakes Pilotage Authority for 20+ years. He was a member of the International Ship Masters Association, Lodge 20. After retirement, he worked part-time on the S.S. Pumper Tour Boat out of N.O.T.L. He volunteered at the St. Catharines Blood Donor Clinic for 6 years. The family would like to thank nurses Tina and Carolyn from 3B St. Catharines Hospital for their exceptional care. In accordance with Earl's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Earl's Life at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment to be held at Balsam Grove Cemetery, Oliphant at a later date. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice
