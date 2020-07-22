On Saturday, July 18, 2020 Captain Mark(us) Vogt, loving husband and father of three boys comfortably passed away at the age of 92. Mark was born on September 16, 1927 in Feldsted, Denmark to Jorgen and Helena Vogt. He immigrated to Canada in 1948, arriving at his Aunt's farm in Nova Scotia. He soon settled in Montreal, found his passion on the ships of the Great Lakes and started on what was to become a successful and respected career. He travelled back to Denmark and married a childhood friend Ruth (Rasmussen) March 1, 1953. Together they raised three boys, Henrik, Chris (Mark) and Danny. Mark, a young immigrant with limited education, worked hard to educate himself in the skills and knowledge to become a respected Inland Waters Captain on the MV Senneville. His hard work and dedication to doing things the right way landed him the promotion to Director of Navigation and Safety for Misener Transportation, St. Catharines, Ontario, responsible for the operations and safety of the fleet of vessels. After Mark's retirement in 1987, he and Ruth were Snowbirds and spent the better part of 13 winters in their second home in Acadia, Florida. Mark loved to be active waterskiing to age 76, shingling his house at 78, and always having fun chasing his grandkids around the backyard pool. He played golf with his boys until his late 80's. He completely restored a 1972 Volkswagen Beetle which can still be seen driving around St. Catharines. Mark instilled a strong work ethic in his boys which has carried down the generations. Mark is survived by his loving wife Ruth, his three children Henrik, Chris and Danny (Karen), grandchildren Lauren, Lynnsie, Jeshua, Shannelle, Charissa, Jesiah, Metta, Daniel, Sheri and Amanda. Also great-grandchildren Elliott, Nathan, Mexi, Lillijana, Ruth, Daniella, Tia, Braedon, Mason and Carter. Arrangements are entrusted to the George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. A private ceremony for family will be held at a later date. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com