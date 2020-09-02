1/1
Carl Edward CHANDLER
{ "" }
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Carl Edward Chandler on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 86. Carl was a devoted husband to Shirley (1936-2019), his wife of 64 years. He will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by his children, Terry Caporicci (Guy) and Cindy Plyley (Craig), and his grandchildren, Amanda, Steven, Bryan (Allison) and Robb (Shanon). He was a beloved GGPa to Ava, Ben, Andrew and Riley. Carl was predeceased by his brothers Don and Ken. He will be missed by his sister-in-law Margaret Chandler and brother-in-law Clifford Plummer. Carl joined the Niagara Falls Police Department in 1956 as a uniformed patrolman. Motivated to succeed from a young age, he worked hard and rose through the ranks to become Detective with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), then Staff Sergeant and Inspector before retiring as Staff Inspector in 1988. He had the honour of personally escorting Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they visited Niagara to celebrate Canada's 100th birthday in 1967. After retiring, Carl enjoyed many years of boating at St. Catharines Boat Club, travelling and cruising. Carl and Shirley became snowbirds, spending winters in Florida and summers at Buckhorn Lake before settling back in Niagara. Much appreciation to the staff at Stamford Estates, with special thanks to Sherri Patrick. Thank you for the care provided by Dr. Gibney, Dr. Nagai, Joanne Wintemute, the staff from St. Elizabeth, Dr. Scher and the palliative care team at Douglas Memorial Hospital. Respecting current restrictions, the family has held a private gathering to celebrate Carl's life, and you are encouraged to raise a glass to Carl at 4 p.m. in honour of Carl and Shirley's daily happy hour. Arrangements entrusted to Patterson Funeral Home, Niagara Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Niagara or Niagara Falls Community Outreach would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 2, 2020.
September 1, 2020
Offering my heartfelt condolences to the family of Carl Chandler, I've only known him for a short time but his gentleness and kindness made me feel like we were old friends, I'm so glad I got to Meet you Carl, God bless.

Rob..( Chair-A-Van driver)
Rob Jukosky
Acquaintance
