1/1
Carl EDWARDS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that Ann and family announce the passing of her beloved and devoted husband of 61 years. Carl passed at Rapelje Lodge Welland on July 1, 2020 in his 83rd year. Carl worked at G.M. Plant 2 as an electrician for 31 years and retired in 1998. Dearly missed by his son Craig (Carla) of Fonthill and daughter Karen of British Columbia. Also, grandchildren Melissa, Aaron, Greer and family and Deighton. Great grandchildren Chase, Pilgrim, and Perrian. Greatly loved by all. Also, sister in law Jean, her son David (Annie) and family in S. Wales, Carl's brothers, Lionel (Sue) and brother Adrian in England and many cousins in S. Wales. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. If wished, memorial donations may be made to Fonthill United Church or any other charity of your choice. Thank you. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James L. Pedlar Funeral Home
1292 Pelham Street
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-5762
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved