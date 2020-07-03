Carl EDWARDS

It is with great sadness that Ann and family announce the passing of her beloved and devoted husband of 61 years. Carl passed at Rapelje Lodge Welland on July 1, 2020 in his 83rd year. Carl worked at G.M. Plant 2 as an electrician for 31 years and retired in 1998. Dearly missed by his son Craig (Carla) of Fonthill and daughter Karen of British Columbia. Also, grandchildren Melissa, Aaron, Greer and family and Deighton. Great grandchildren Chase, Pilgrim, and Perrian. Greatly loved by all. Also, sister in law Jean, her son David (Annie) and family in S. Wales, Carl's brothers, Lionel (Sue) and brother Adrian in England and many cousins in S. Wales. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. If wished, memorial donations may be made to Fonthill United Church or any other charity of your choice
. Thank you. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
.