Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Carl George Young

Carl George Young Obituary
Passed away quickly at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in his 72 year. He will be forever missed by his loving brothers Larry (Marg), Wayne (Ethel), Phil, and Sister Lucille (Ed). Predeceased by his parents Emily and Norm, sisters Delores and Joyce. As per his wishes a private celebration of life will be held by his family at a later date. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. 905-682-0474
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 12, 2020
