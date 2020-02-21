Home

Carl (Drago) Koshe


1923 - 07
In loving memory of a friend, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and father-in-law, who passed away, one year ago. You were a kind and gentle man, full of wisdom and integrity who loved his entire family unconditionally. You would give and gave and keep giving. The loss of a Dad and good person, no matter how old, changes one's life forever. Every day in some way, wonderful memories of you, come to us all. Memories are life's sweetest gift and you keep giving. You will forever be remembered with a great love and many tears...tears of hurt for losing you and tears of joy for having shared your life and known you. We miss you. Your children Carl Jr. , Blanche and Darcy and grandchildren Carston,Daniella, Kayla, Braiden and Matthew. Great-Grandsons Jayden and Jaxon House and son-in-law Cameron. Also missed by Jordan House. Carl was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Maria), six years ago.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 21, 2020
