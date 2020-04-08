|
|
Passed away suddenly from natural causes on Sunday, April 5, 2020 just shy of his 35th birthday. Carl leaves behind his loving parents Carol and Mike, sisters Jessica (Mike) Murphy and Tasha (Jason). He is predeceased by his father Carl Smelle (1991). He will be deeply missed by his partner Samantha Roberts. Carl will also be remembered by his Aunts and Uncles; Ken Tanner, Tim (Wendy) Purcer, Cathy Budal and his Uncle Dan and Aunt Carrie with whom he was very close, as well as many cousins on the Tanner, Purcer and Smelle sides of the family. His smile, quick wit and his passion for life will be missed by all who knew him. Carl had many friends that he liked to work with and be with socially. He was very kind hearted and always ready to lend a hand and share a beer with afterwards. After he spent most of his adult life living in Hinton, AB, he moved to Prince George, BC where he was employed by A&B Rail, a job that he loved. Cremation has taken place. Given the current circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and Memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME (905) 937-4444. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Niagara - The Stabler Center. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 8, 2020