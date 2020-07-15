1/1
Carlo Peter Pizzacalla
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by members of his family, in his home on Wednesday July 8, 2020 in his 86th year. He was born in Welland and made the Niagara area his home. Those who knew him will remember him for his extreme generosity, kindness and his incredible wit and sense of humour, which he held right to the end. He is survived by his children Carol Macoretta, Rose Tellier, Michael and Chris. Sisters in-law Cathie Breton, Ollie Pizzacalla and Joyce MacFarlane. Grandfather of 7 and Great-grandfather of 5. He will be sadly missed by numerous nieces and nephews as well. He is predeceased by his wife Rosemary (nee Curtin) of 46 years, sister Francis Surek Burkinshaw and brothers Peter, Anthony and Ernie. To pay you respects, please text (403) 830-4403. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local chapter of the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com. "That's it, that's all, game over.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cudney Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved