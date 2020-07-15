Passed away peacefully, surrounded by members of his family, in his home on Wednesday July 8, 2020 in his 86th year. He was born in Welland and made the Niagara area his home. Those who knew him will remember him for his extreme generosity, kindness and his incredible wit and sense of humour, which he held right to the end. He is survived by his children Carol Macoretta, Rose Tellier, Michael and Chris. Sisters in-law Cathie Breton, Ollie Pizzacalla and Joyce MacFarlane. Grandfather of 7 and Great-grandfather of 5. He will be sadly missed by numerous nieces and nephews as well. He is predeceased by his wife Rosemary (nee Curtin) of 46 years, sister Francis Surek Burkinshaw and brothers Peter, Anthony and Ernie. To pay you respects, please text (403) 830-4403. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local chapter of the Canadian Cancer Society
. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
. "That's it, that's all, game over.