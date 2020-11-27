1/1
Carlo SACCO
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday November 26, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of 53 years to Giovanna (nee Visca) and cherished father of Cam (Daniela), Alfred Sacco (Katherine Hebert) and Carlo (Daniella) Sacco. Loving Nonno of Andrea, Selena, Sophia, Samantha, Breanna, Giancarlo and Lilianna. He will be dearly missed by his siblings Giovanni (Anna) Sacco, Maria Capello, Ida Muraca, Nicola (Rafaela) Sacco, Paolo (Rosa) Sacco, Teresa (Angelo) Capello, his-in-laws Peter (Pam) Visca, Christina (Mario) Patriarca, Bernie (Filomena) Visca, Sante (Maracella) Visca, Julie (Gerry) Huggins, Emilio (Antoinette) Visca, Carmela Notarianni, Rosa Mastrianni, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Camillo and Caterina (nee Mastrianni), father-in-law Alfiero Visca, mother-in-law Domenica Visca, grandson Nicholas, brother Pasquale Sacco, in-laws Angelo Capello, Giovanni Muraca, Pina Visca and Gus Visca. Mr. Sacco worked for General Motors for 36 years as a laboratory technician, retiring in 2006. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. PLEASE NOTE: Appointments are required in advance by calling 905-358-3513 between 9 am and 5 pm. Vigil prayers will be held Sunday at 3:30 pm at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass in celebration of his life will be held Monday at 2 pm at Our Lady of the Scapular Church, with the Rite of Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum. In memory of Mr. Sacco, memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to his grandson, Giancarlo Sacco, for his future needs and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 27, 2020.
