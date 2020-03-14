Home

Services
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
With utmost sadness we announce that Carly Marie, our beloved life partner, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, passed away much too young at the age of 26 on March 4, 2020. Carly leaves behind the love of her life, Ben (Limary), parents, Bruce and Jo Anne, step-dad, Steve (Gray), sister, Ray (Lewis), brother, Brent (Michelle) and brother, Jeffrey, grandparents, Michael and Val Dembisky, and Robert Campbell, aunts, uncle's, cousins, nieces, nephew, and friends and her very best friend, her dog, Bentley. Carly was predeceased by her grandparents, Martin and Irene Monych and Lawrence Meisner. Carly loved so many and was loved by so many more. Carly had the biggest most beautiful smile that would light up any room that she entered. She will continue to stay with us through our memories. Guests are invited to a Memorial Visitation at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, Ontario, on Friday March 27, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. A private inurnment will take place at a later date. Please visit our On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020
