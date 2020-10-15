Carmel VANI

Peacefully and surrounded by her loving family, Carmel passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in her 85th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Arnaldo. Dear mother of Anthony (Elena) and Michael (Anna). Cherished Nonna of Anthony (Patri), Vanessa (Kitch), Danielle (Jesse), Andrea (Bailey) and Great-Nonna to Grace and Layla. Predeceased by her parents Ulissi and Concetta DeRocco, parents-in-law Guilio and Angela Vani. Carmel was a dear sister to the late Michael (Barbara) DeRocco, (the late Tony DeRocco) Shirley, (the late Jean) Italo Colangeli, the late Mary Gibson, and sister-in-law to the late Agata and Vince Mancino, and the late Adriano and Jean Vani. Carmel was a special Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at the ICU unit at the Niagara Health St. Catharines Site for their care and compassion. The family will receive guests at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton St. for a time of visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 15th. A funeral mass will be held at St. Alfred Church at 11 a.m. Friday the 16th with an entombment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Pathstone Mental Health Association. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation and funeral mass is limited to 30% building capacity. A capacity of 110 for St. Alfred funeral mass. All guests attending the visitation must bring a mask and remain 6ft social distanced. Online Guest Book-www.georgedartefuneralhome.com