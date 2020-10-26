1/1
Carmela DiGianni
Peacefully at home, with family by her side on October 24, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe (2008). Loving mother of Robert (Josephine), Mario and Lisa (Rocco). Proud Nonna of Christina DiGianni, Emma, Luca and Daniel Simone, as well as fur babies Zeke and Beckham. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Rose Aurora (late Tony), Gus Bagarozza (Kathy) and Mary Morgan (Andy), and many others in Italy, Germany, Australia and Switzerland. Predeceased by her parents Donato and Vita Maria. Predeceased by her siblings Caterina DiGianni (Marco), Rosa Bagarozza (Frank), Francesco Quaratiello and Maria Nigro (Domenico), as well as her sister and brothers-in-law. Special thank you to nurses Chris and Megan for their care and compassion for our Mom. Also, thank you to Cherie for the special friendship she shared with our Mom. Under current pandemic conditions, regulations have been set in place that limit the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and at the church at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing (visit thebao.ca or call funeral home for further information). As attendance for visitation and service is limited, attendees must pre-register at https://morganfuneralhomes.frontrunnerpro.com/book-of-memories/4368609/DiGianni-Carmela/index.php. Visitation will be held at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Scapular Church on Thursday, October 29th at 10 am. Interment with Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 26, 2020.
