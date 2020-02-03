Home

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday January 31, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of 65 years to Nicola Mignelli. Dearly loved mother of Carmelina Mignelli and Judy (Ed) Cooray. Cherished grandmother of Carmen Giacci (Maria) and Melissa Cooray, and great-grandmother of Joshua. Dear sister of Michele (Elena) Zappitelli, Antonio (Antonietta) Zappitelli, Olga (Antonio) Pizzi and Audrey (Attilio) Mignelli. Predeceased by her brother Giuseppe (the late Piera) Zappitelli and sister Anna (the late Giovanni) Ferraro. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church. Rite of Entombment will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. In memory of Mrs. Mignelli, donations may be made to Heart Niagara, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 3, 2020
