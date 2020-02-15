Home

The family of the late Carmela Mignelli would like to take this opportunity to thank every person who went out of their way to extend their heartfelt condolences. Whether though a memorial donation, a floral arrangement, or a moment of their time, all expressions of sympathy were greatly appreciated. We would like to thank our home-care specialist Refeal for his outstanding care of Carmela. A special thank you to the staff of Patterson Funeral Home for their professionalism and compassion. Thank you to Father Manuel for anointing Carmela in her final hours as well as Father Michael, Brooke, Anthony and the assistants at Our Lady of Peace for the beautiful Mass that was celebrated in our mother's honour. Thank you to Maria at Pleasantview Mausoleum and the staff at Delphi Hall for the excellent meal that they prepared. We would like to thank our extended family members for their support, especially Aunt Audrey, for her support and guidance throughout this difficult time has been invaluable.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 15, 2020
