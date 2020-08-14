peacefully surrounded by his family at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 81. Predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Helene and his 3 brothers Rino, Emilio and Frank. Loving father of Mary (Craig Nauta) and Paul Tatone. Proud grandpa of Amanda (Geoff Pawson), Melissa (Taylor), Nicholas (Emma ) and Marie Nauta. Great grandpa to McKinley and Ethan. Dear brother of George. Mel proudly worked at the Ford Company for over 25 years as a Maintenance Machinist before his retirement in 2004. Mel loved to play Golf, so following his retirement he worked at Brock Golf Land as a greens keeper. Cremation is to take place. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
