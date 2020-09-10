Carmen RIENZO

Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Murri). Cherished father of Rob (Lynda) of Ottawa, Dale (Marlene) of Fort Erie, Carla of Niagara Falls and Doug (Timothy Johnson) of Toronto. He will be sadly missed by his brother Victor (Betty). A private internment has taken place at Fairview Cemetery, with a celebration of his life to take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com