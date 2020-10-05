Passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday October 2, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved and cherished wife of Doug for 47 years and loving mother of Philip Morin (Kelli Collins) and Dan Morin. Devoted grandma of Ella and Hannah. She will be sadly missed by her siblings; Mary Beth (Normé) Bianchin, Catherine (Lou) Angelone, Bill Clark, Dorothy (Brian) Collinson and by her much loved nieces, nephews and extended family. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday 2 to 4 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 4 pm at the funeral home. In memory of Carol Ann, memorial contributions may be made to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre), and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com