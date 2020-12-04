(nee Sharp) December 12, 1921 - November 13, 2020 Carol passed away peacefully, in her 99th year, at Millennium Trail Manor, Niagara Falls. Beloved wife of Jack S. Coopman, mother of Jeffrey N. Coopman (St. Catharines, ON) and Stephen A. Coopman (Salt Spring Island, BC); grandmother to Kathryn Van Schyndel, Jeffrey D. Coopman and Sophia Coopman; great-grandmother to Alexander Van Schyndel. Carol loved travelling, writing and anything involving the visual arts. She was a talented artist from an early age and continued to paint, draw and sketch throughout her life. Her walls were filled with reminders that she created of her travels and interests. Photos and mementos were there as well, recalling trips to far away places, family vacations and special occasions. Her other passion was writing and she had numerous articles published in newspapers, magazines and periodicals. Her first article to be published was in "Chatelaine". It was a humourous yet practical "guide to moving" which drew on her numerous personal experiences with her husband as they began their life together transitioning from Jack's service in the Royal Canadian Navy, to university at Queen's in Kingston and their first real homes in Toronto and Port Hope, ON. Behind Jack's success in every endeavour was Carol's encouragement and support. As well, she always encouraged her children and grandchildren in their artistic pursuits on the stage, in print or on the canvas. She travelled widely with Jack and they lived for a time in Mexico shortly before Jack's retirement. The following years were spent in residence at their home in Vineland and their cottage on Aladdin Island on Lake Nipissing near the French River, interrupted by some trips to Europe which Carol commemorated with more small pieces of art. After Jack's passing, Carol moved into Millennium Trail Manor her home for the past 16 years. She enjoyed talking and interacting with staff and residents alike. She will be sorely missed by her extended family and friends. May she rest in peace. Cremation has taken place and interment will be at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Niagara Falls, ON. Condolences and memories may be posted on the web site of J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Home in Welland, ON. Donations can be made in Carol's memory to Easter Seals Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society
, both of which Jack and Carol supported. A celebration of life will be announced in the future.