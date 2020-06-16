It is with great sadness that the family of Carol McCaffery announce her passing on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 65 years. She returned to her heavenly home suddenly after a 4-year battle with cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle. Beloved wife of 47 years of Jerry McCaffery, dearly loved mother of Steve (Margaret), Colin (Laura), and Sarah, adored grandmother of Colton, Summer, Sierra, and Scarlett. She is survived by her siblings Rick (Jenni) Schram, Tim (Debbie) Schram, Susan Schram and Mark Schram. Carol loved people, she was an excellent hostess and always looked for ways to take care of others. She always looked on the bright side of things and would offer encouraging words. She was a foster mom to more than 70 children over the years. Carol was a dedicated member of Welland BIC church. Her favourite thing to do was to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren who say: "She was the greatest Grandma in the world!" Arrangements entrusted to DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME 135 Clarence St. Port Colborne. Carol will be buried in a private ceremony on Friday, June 19, 2020. A memorial will be held in the future when it is possible to do so. If so desired, Memorial donations may be made to the Welland Be in Christ Church. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 16, 2020.