Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Sunday June 14, 2020 at the age of 79. Devoted wife of 58 years to Dennis Kerr. Loving mother of David Kerr (Melanie) and cherished grandmother of James and Michael. Dear sister of Jerry (Mary) and predeceased by her sister Gail and her brother Bobby. She will be missed dearly by her nieces, nephews, friends and extended family members. Carol was a longtime employee of CIBC and volunteer for the GNBA Ladies Auxiliary. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions regarding COVID-19 (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday June 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., with a private interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In honour of Carol, donations to Heart Niagara would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


