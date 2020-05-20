Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Monday May 11, 2020 at the age of 56. Beloved daughter of David (Diana) McCormack and Alison (George) Shipley. Cherished sister of Stephen and Christopher McCormack. She will be forever missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Carol will be remembered for having a strong character, and often being unpredictable. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at a later date. (Please monitor funeral home website for updates). In memory of Carol, donations may be made to The Canadian Mental Health Association, and would be appreciated by her family. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 20, 2020.