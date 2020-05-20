Carol McKinley McCORMACK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Monday May 11, 2020 at the age of 56. Beloved daughter of David (Diana) McCormack and Alison (George) Shipley. Cherished sister of Stephen and Christopher McCormack. She will be forever missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Carol will be remembered for having a strong character, and often being unpredictable. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at a later date. (Please monitor funeral home website for updates). In memory of Carol, donations may be made to The Canadian Mental Health Association, and would be appreciated by her family. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved