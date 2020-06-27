Carola (Benda) HOFFMANN
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carola on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in her 94th year, in the comfort of her own home. Loving wife of the late Lenhardt Hoffmann (1979). Beloved mother of Garry, Dale and Yvonne. Dear Oma of 13 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by great-granddaughter Elise. She will be greatly missed by extended family and friends. As per Carola's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place in North Dakota at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hulse & English Funeral Home (905-684-6346). Memorial donations to Myeloma Canada (www.myelomacanada.ca) would be appreciated. A special thank you to all of the support workers that assisted in Carola's care. Online tributes may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
