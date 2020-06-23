It is with deep sadness that the family of Carole Anne Pietsch (Jones) announces her passing on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 64, after a brief but strong fight with illness. Carole was born on June 27, 1955 in Stonehouse, England, moving to St. Catharines as a pre-teen. She was the only child to and was predeceased by her parents, William Gordon Jones and Patricia Nancy Jean Jones. Carole will be greatly missed by her daughter, Katrina Ashley Paradise (Pietsch), and son-in-law, Paul Paradise. Katrina will miss their morning phone calls and will cherish the memories of their regular trips to Toronto for shopping, dinner or a show. Carole was so proud of her only grandchild, Hendrix Cohen Paradise. He loved his Grandma so much and will miss the visits they shared, especially when she had candy. Carole was adored by her partner, Randy Critchell, who will miss the moments of connection in her texts and phone calls throughout the day. She will be missed by extended family and friends and always remembered for her spunky attitude and funky style. Carole spent the majority of her career in sales, where she was known to be dependable, honest and for going above and beyond for her customers. She was admired for her ability to overcome any obstacle, in both her personal and professional lives, and as a long-time friend described, "with a twinkle in her eye and a fierce determination, she tackled everything that came her way, head on." She never stopped working, even in her last days. Carole always put family first, even if that meant making personal sacrifice. She would tell it like she saw it, whether you liked it or not, but you always knew where you stood with her. Carole was a fighter and an overcomer and though she did not always feel strong, she was one of the strongest women around. Carole took comfort in her faith and she is now home with the Lord. A graveside service and interment will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00am at Victoria Lawn Cemetery (431 Queenston Street, St. Catharines, ON). A celebration of life will follow. Special thank you to the love and support from everyone at the Walker Family Cancer Centre, Mountain Park Church and VandenDool Jewellers. Donations in honour of Carole may be made to Wellspring Niagara. "I've got this."



