Passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 with her family by her side at the St. Catharines General Hospital, at the age of 77 years. Beloved wife, partner and best friend of Thomas for 48 years. Loving mother of Ian and Rory (Nadine). Dear grandmother of Louis. Sister of Sarah and Mary Ann. Sister-in-law of Gordon (Susan). Predeceased by her brother Jack. Carolin is survived by friends and family in Canada, the US and the UK. Carolin was born in Seminole, Oklahoma and raised in Joplin, Missouri. She was a graduate of Missouri University with degrees in both English and Journalism. She was an editor of children's educational books in the US and the UK as well as an editor for What's Up Niagara, Tundra Books in Montreal and Open University in the UK. She was a longtime member of the Delta Rho Master Chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a volunteer for the for 40 years. The family will receive friends at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St., St. Catharines, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Service will take place on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Cremation to follow. If so desired, donations may be made to the . Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca