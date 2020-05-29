It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, the family announces the passing of our precious mother Carolina on May 26, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Lina passed in the comfort of her own home, in her 89th year, with her family by her side. Lina was a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul and will be missed deeply by everyone who loved her. Beloved wife of the late Frank Mauro (1983). Dear mother of Carmen Mauro (Regina), Angie DiMatteo (Rocco) and Ron Mauro (Irene). Proud and cherished Nonna of Carolyn (Barret Anderson), Frank Mauro (Jacqueline), Tess (Isaac Waxman), Louie DiMatteo (Nicole), Michael, Krystina, Rosie DiMatteo, Melissa, Erika Mauro, and great grandmother to Noah and Addi Waxman. Daughter of the late Alessandro and Teresina Trecroci. Sister of Tony Trecroci, Maria Ferrato (late Agostino), and Frank Trecroci (Mary). Sister-in-law to Nadia Mauro (late Vincenzo), Joseph Mauro (late Eugenia), and the late Aldo and Antoinette Mauro, Anthony and Helen Mauro, Antonio and Emilia Mazza, Vincenzo and Agata Turnone, Eugenio and Ida Citrigno. Zia Lina will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Lina was born in Mangone, Italy and came to Canada in 1952, settling in Thorold. Lina was an active parishioner of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church and dedicated member of the Italian Catholic Women's League. Lina loved her vegetable garden and cooking, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Our Mom and Nonna will forever be remembered for her profound love for her family, the warmth of her smile, and her welcoming hugs. Mom, "I okay". We wish to send a special thanks to Dr. Pringle, Lina's caregiver Carolyn, and to Vince and Giselda Mazza for all the trips to the Casino. A private family service was held at the BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent St, Thorold. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 29, 2020.