A golden heart stopped beating. Hard working hands at rest. It broke our hearts to see you go, God only takes the best. They say the memories are golden, well maybe that is true, but we never wanted memories, we only wanted you. Your life was love and labour, your love for your family true. You did your best for all of us, we will always remember you. We sat beside your bedside, our hearts were crushed and sore. We did our duty to the end, 'Til we could do no more. In tears we watched you sinking, we watched you fade away. And though our hearts were breaking, we knew you could not stay. Our lips cannot speak how we loved you, our hearts cannot tell what to say, but God only knows how we miss you, in our home that is lonely today. Love always, your family. A special thank you to the team, doctors and nurses at Eventide home, especially Major Renee, for their compassionate care and support. In memory of Caroline, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army Eventide Home. Online condolences may be shared on Caroline's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 8, 2020.