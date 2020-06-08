Caroline BRETTI
1925-02-28 - 2020-06-05
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A golden heart stopped beating. Hard working hands at rest. It broke our hearts to see you go, God only takes the best. They say the memories are golden, well maybe that is true, but we never wanted memories, we only wanted you. Your life was love and labour, your love for your family true. You did your best for all of us, we will always remember you. We sat beside your bedside, our hearts were crushed and sore. We did our duty to the end, 'Til we could do no more. In tears we watched you sinking, we watched you fade away. And though our hearts were breaking, we knew you could not stay. Our lips cannot speak how we loved you, our hearts cannot tell what to say, but God only knows how we miss you, in our home that is lonely today. Love always, your family. A special thank you to the team, doctors and nurses at Eventide home, especially Major Renee, for their compassionate care and support. In memory of Caroline, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army Eventide Home. Online condolences may be shared on Caroline's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved