|
|
Passed away peacefully at Millennium Trail Manor on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Gibbs (1981). Loving mother of Tom (Pat) Gibbs, Anne (Peter) Bedford and the late Gerald (Dianne) Gibbs (2017). Caring grandmother of Joel (Kris) Gibbs, Paul (Jenn) Gibbs, Sara (Trevor) Ash, Adriane Bedford, Carrie (Rob) Forbes, Andrew (Rachel) Bedford and Jenna (Sean) Gibbs. Great-grandmother of Jason, Emily, Hayden, Hannah, Chloe, Ethan, Jackson, Carter, Emily, Nathan and William. Caroline worked as a Secretary for the local public school board for many years at Stamford and NFCVI. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will take place at a later date. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Alzheimer`s Society or . Arrangements have been entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 26, 2020